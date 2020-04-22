Ahmed Musa Debunks Reports Of Testing Negative To Coronavirus In Saudi Arabia, But…

Super Eagles striker Ahmed Musa, who recently left Premier League club, Leicester City for top Saudi club Al Nassr, has dismissed reports making the rounds that he tested negative to the dreaded COVID19 in Saudi Arabia, but needed to travel home to enable his family prepare better for the upcoming Ramadan fasting.

Everything Kaduna had tweeted:

“I tested Negative of Covid-19 in Saudi Arabia, but i have to come back home to enable my people prepare better for Ramadhan—Ahmad Musa”

Reacting, Ahmed Muss wrote: “Pls take this fake news down pls 🙏”

Pls take this fake news down pls 🙏 https://t.co/D4FKmr16rm — AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) April 22, 2020

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory infection Covid-19, was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

It is spreading rapidly in many countries and the death toll is still climbing.

According to updated statistics, there are now more than 2.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 185 countries as the disease continues to spread. At least 178,000 people have died.

In Nigeria, as at 11:25pm, 21st April, 2020, there have been 782 cases, with 25 deaths and 197 people recovering from the virus.