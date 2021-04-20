Ahmed Musa Opts Out Of Kano Pillars Away Games, Over Unsafe Roads

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, is set to miss over 80 per cent of Kano Pillars’ away matches as the second stanza of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) begins April 28.

The announcement of Musa as Pillars’ new signing elicited excitement among fans of the domestic league.

But ThePunch reported that Musa told the club’s management in clear terms that he would not be available for away games.

Surajo Yahaya, Chairman of the club confirmed that although the player would be available for every home fixture, he would not be part of most of their away games.

According to Yahaya, “Ahmed Musa is a big player and at the moment we know the economic situation of the country and the bad roads in some regions. He is going to honour all our home matches and if there is an available flight in the state we have an away game, then he is going to attend.”

“He did not say that he’s totally going to be unavailable for our games on the road, but he is going to attend those matches by flight, but for the games that are close by, like a game at Katsina or Bauchi, he is ready to go. But we need to provide good facilities for him.”

With the revelation, the former Leicester City forward is expected to make his debut for Pillars on May 5, against Enyimba. He’ll then miss the team’s next two games against Warri Wolves and Plateau United, respectively.