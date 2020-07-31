AIB To Investigate Collision Of Two Planes At Lagos Airport 



The Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, has announced plans to commence investigation into the collision between the Middle East Airline and Turkish plane at the Muritala Mohammed International, Lagos.

The Bureau’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketumbi, disclosed this in a statement even as he explained that a formal report will be published regarding the incident.

He said, “Accident Investigation Bureau has been notified and has commenced investigation into a serious incident involving an Airbus A330-243 with the Nationality Registration Marks OD-MEA operated by Middle East Airline and a Boeing 777 with Nationality and Registration Marks TC-LJC operated by Turkish Airline, which occurred on July 29, 2020 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The Turkish cargo aircraft was parked at the international apron when the Middle East airbus was taxing before it ran into it, cutting through the tail cone and damaging part of the right horizontal stabilizer of the Turkish aircraft.

“We regard the incedent as serious even though all passengers on the Middle East Airline had to disembark with no injury or fatality”, Oketumbi added.

