AIOU extends the admission deadline for MA / MSc programs till June 15

Islamabad ( Directorate of Public Relations – 11 May 2022 )

Allama Iqbal Open University has extended the admission deadline for two-year MA / MSc programs till June 15, 2022.

The MA / MSc programs have been introduced for the last time. The purpose of extending the history is to benefit as many students as possible.

According to the details, Allama Iqbal Open University has extended the admission date of MA / MSc programs offered in spring semester 2022 till June 15 with late fee charges.

According to Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain Naqvi, Director, Department of Home Affairs, the university has for the last time offered MA / MSc programs under the policy of Higher Education Commission.

These programs will be closed from next semester. Therefore, the admission dates of these programs have been extended to benefit more students. Banks have also been instructed to collect fees from students till the new admission date.

This is the last chance for the students who want to get admission in the two year MA / MSc programs by choosing the subject of their choice in the MA / MSc programs offered for fulfillment of their desire. Apply online at

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum has expressed the hope that the aspiring students of the master’s program will take full advantage of this opportunity.

He directed the moderators of all the regional offices of the university across the country to provide full support and guidance to the students coming in the campuses in the process of admission.