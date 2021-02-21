Air Force Jet Crashes At Abuja Airport, After Engine Failure [PHOTOS]

A a Boeing 350 aircraft belonging to the An aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force has crashed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Details of the incident were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, in a tweet confirmed the tragic incident, saying investigation is ongoing.

“A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls,” he tweeted.

It was learnt that six persons, including two crew members, were onboard the ill-fated aircraft, which reported engine failure at 10:39am and crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja runway 22 at time at 10:48am.

Firefighters are currently battling to contain the inferno so as to prevent the damage from spreading further.

TheBreakingTimes will keep you updated as development unfolds.