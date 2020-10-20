Airlines Cancel Flights As Lagos Imposes Curfew Amidst #EndSARS Protest

Following the 24-hour curfew enforced by the Lagos State Government, Domestic and International Airlines were forced to cancel their Lagos bound flights.

BREAKING TIMES stated earlier that in the aftermath of the state’s End SARS protests, the Lagos state governor, Baba Jide Sanwo-Olu, had announced the curfew following escalating abuse following #EndSARS protests in the State.

Also, after demonstrators took over roads leading to the airport, operations at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, were paralysed.

Passengers on cancelled flights were advised to reschedule their flights for later dates at no extra cost”.