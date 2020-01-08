Airlines Reroute Flights amid Mideast Risks

Some commercial airlines on Wednesday rerouted flights crossing the Middle East to avoid possible danger amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. Australian carrier Qantas said it was altering its London to Perth, Australia, routes to avoid Iran and Iraq airspace until further notice. Malaysia Airlines said that “due to recent events,” its planes would avoid Iranian airspace. Singapore Airlines also said that its flights to Europe would be re-routed to avoid Iran. The US Federal Aviation Administration said it was barring American pilots and carriers from flying in areas of Iraqi and Iranian airspace. The agency warned of the “potential for miscalculation or mis-identification” for civilian aircraft amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.