AirPeace Aircraft Seen Loading Medical Supplies From Beijing Airport in China, Headed to Nigeria

The Airpeace airline took to twitter to post photos of medical Supplies being loaded on their aircraft at the Beijing International Airport in China.

The medical supplies are from the Chinese Government to Fedral Government of Nigeria to aid in the fight against the deadly Corona virus

“#COVID-19- Loading of Federal Government medical Supplies into Air Peace Boeing 777-200ER aircraft in progress now at the Beijing International Airport, China. The aircraft which landed China this afternoon(2:18pm) will be departing for Abuja in less than 20mins” @flyairpeace tweeted

