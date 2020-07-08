Airport Reopening: MMA2 Records Low Passenger Turnout

The Terminal Two of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA 2) re-opened for domestic flights on Wednesday amid poor passengers turn out.

As early as 6.00 am, airport workers, airline personnel and security officials were already at their duty posts but only a few passengers showed up at the departure hall.

The departure hall remained scanty as the few passengers filed through security and health checks.

Airline counters expecting passengers include: Max Air, which scheduled its Lagos / Abuja flight for 7.00 am with flight number VM1640; another flight for 11.20 VM 1644 and its last flight for 15.35 with flight number VM 1642.

Information obtained from the flight display terminal at MMA 2 did not give updates whether the flights would proceed on account of poor passenger turnout.

At the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) where Arik Air and Air Peace operate, passengers turnout was more encouraging as the carriers operated flight on the Lagos / Abuja route.

Amid tight security and health checks, personnel of both carriers were busy attending to passengers.