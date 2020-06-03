Aisha Buhari Speaks Out Against Rape; Wails— “Leave Our Daughters Alone!”

Beginning a series of tweets against the steady cases of rape and violence against women coming to light in the past few weeks, Nigerian First lady Aisha Buhari said:

“It is devastating to hear about the gruesome death of our daughters who were mercilessly raped by men, who in some cases are their fathers, brothers and protectors of their chastity”.



It is devastating to hear about the gruesome death of our daughters who were mercilessly raped by men, who in some cases are their fathers, brothers and protectors of their chastity. pic.twitter.com/vPlsn3n9zS — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) June 3, 2020

President Buhari’s wife berated the high statistics of gender based violence, insisting that “Women are increasingly becoming vulnerable in a society that is expected to guarantee their safety and we owe it a duty to do everything possible to protect them”.

Playing her part in the struggle against the molestation of women, Mrs. Buhari reminded Nigerians about steps she unfolded to reinforce female safety.

“Last year, I started working with governors wives of the 36 states to end Gender-based violence (GBV) in Nigeria.

I launched a campaign with the governors’ wives and other stakeholders and issued a statement nation-wide in response to increasing and frequent reports of GBV with the slogan – LEAVE OUR DAUGHTERS ALONE!

This was followed by a planned advocacy for the constitution of a presidential task force on ending GBV in Nigeria; prospective members were identified”.

The present objective, according to Mrs. Buhari, is to review the policy and legal framework on Gender based violence with “a view to proposing strengthening measures and an improvement plan”.

In view of the recent developments, the president’s wife went on to call on all stakeholders to play their parts.

She placed emphasis on the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs as well as legal and security agencies, urging them to expedite action “so that justice takes it course accordingly”.

“I will continue to work with the governors’ wives to ensure that relevant structures and policy frameworks are put in place to end Gender Based Violence in Nigeria”, she said.