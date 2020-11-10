Aisha Yesufu, 2face, Davido, Falz, Yul Edochie, 45 Others Sued Over #EndSARS Protests

Fifty individuals were dragged in a law suit over their positions in the #EndSARS protests, including entertainers and social media influencers.

An activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, filed charges towards 50 #EndSARS promoters for their alleged roles in the demonstrations, with the theft and destruction of property that followed the rally, before a Chief Magistrate’s court in Abuja.

In the case brought on Monday pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Criminal Justice Administration Act , 2015, Okeke listed influential celebrities as the defendants, mainly entertainers and social media influencers.

Okeke claimed that his properties were demolished during the riot and it was appropriate to bring to justice the defendants who orchestrated the #EndSARS protests.

Musician Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz, social media comedians, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, and Maryam Akpaokagi aka Taoma were among those identified as the defendants.

Also, “Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia aka Tuface, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh aka Don Jazzy and Yemi Alade, were amongst celebrities sued by the activist”.

In addition, Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi; activist, Aisha Yesufu; ex-Super Eagles legend, Kanu Nwankwo; former Director-General, Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr Joe Abah; journalist, Kiki Mordi; and singers, Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo, were all identified as defendants in the suit.

See full list below: