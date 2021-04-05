Aisha Yesufu: Buhari’s Govt May Cause Nigeria’s Breakup

The country is at the verge of disintegration, Nigerian popular activist, Aisha Yesufu has said.

In a tweet on Monday, Yesufu said comments from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration may lead to Nigeria’s breakup.

Yesufu, who is the co-convener of BringBackOurGirls (BBOG), advocacy group stressed that Nigerians have reached the stage they need to discuss about the country’s unity.

“The nuisance value that might come from this Buhari presidency might well be the separation of Nigeria.

“It is glaring that Nigeria needs to have a conversation on whether to remain as one or go its separate ways. I am okay with seeking for visa to Kano, lagos and Enugu,” she wrote.

This comes at a time Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo had said Nigerians would require visa if the country breaks up.

Osinbajo had stated this during the 69th birthday of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The Vice President had said Nigerians would need visa to travel to Kano State, if the country breaks up.