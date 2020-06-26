Ajimobi: Ex-Governor Died Of Multiple Organ Failure, Says Lagos State Government

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Friday, said former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi died from multiple organ failure.
Abayomi stated this, while giving details of the ex-governor’s death.
According to Abayomi, the multiple organ failure was caused by complications from COVID-19 earlier contracted by the immediate past Oyo governor.
He was reported to have been on a life support before giving up the ghost on Thursday at age 70.
Ajimobi was hospitalised at First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital, Lagos on June 2, 2020.
“We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private COVID-19 approved care facility in Lagos State.
“The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following complications from COVID-19 infection,” the commissioner tweeted.
“On behalf of COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander, Babajide Sanwo-Oluand the entire #COVID19Lagos response team, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Governor and the people of Oyo state,” Abayomi added, while commiserating with the family of the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress.