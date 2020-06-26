Ajimobi: PDP Saddened, Mourns Ex-Gov’s Death…Says His Death Is An Irreparable National Loss

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described the death of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s, as a national tragedy and a huge loss not only to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and his state, Oyo, but also to the entire nation.

Ajimobi, passed on yesterday at the age of 70.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said: “Indeed, our party is still in shock and deeply saddened over the news of the death of Senator Ajimobi, especially at this time, when our nation needed his wealth of experience and statesmanship the most.”

PDP said Senator Ajimobi was an exceptionally brilliant administrator, outstanding legislator and a man of peace, who made immense contributions and sacrifices towards the unity as well as political stability and development of our dear nation, Nigeria.

The statement read in part: “Senator Ajimobi was an excellent administrator and broad-minded Nigerian, who put the good of the nation ahead of other considerations in his political life.



“Our party sincerely commiserates with the Ajimobi family, particularly his widow, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, President Muhammadu Buhari, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the government and people of Oyo state.

“The party prayed God to grant the nation the fortitude to bear the loss and eternal repose to the faithful departed.”

Until his death, he was the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and picked as the party’s Acting National Chairman in the wake of the Court of Appeal’s ratification of the suspension of the incumbent, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole.

Ajimobi passed away the same day the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party dissolved the National Working Committee (NWC), which he headed, albeit through the party’s National Vice Chairman (South-south), Chief Hilliard Eta, while he was receiving treatment in a Lagos hospital for COVID-19.

A source close to the former governor told a national daily, last night, that he died from COVID-19 complications.

According to the source, Ajimobi, along with his wife, Florence, had tested positive for COVID-19 in May, but his wife beat the virus while he had, for weeks, been battling complications associated with the disease.

This, it was gathered, made him to fall into coma at the private hospital in Lagos, where he was receiving treatment.

He was transferred to the intensive care unit of the hospital where prominent Nigerians have been receiving treatment for COVID-19.