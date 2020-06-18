Ajimobi:Media Aide Debunks Death Rumours, Ex-Governor In Coma, Family Confirms

Growing interest over the health of former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi after claims of his death went viral on social media.
Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo said: ” A source who has never failed me in six years of knowing him has just told me the death, in Lagos today of Abiola Ajimobi”.
A source who has never failed me in six years of knowing him has just confirmed to me the death, in Lagos today, of Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo State, due to underlying health conditions worsened by the Coronavirus.— 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) June 18, 2020
May his soul rest in peace.
However, a former special adviser, Bolaji Tunji told well wishes to ” disregard all rumours, just rumours. In all we remain prayerful”.
He also announced that he contacted Ajimobi’s family and they have confirmed he is still alive.
Meanwhile, other talks making rounds on the ex-governor’s health is that a family source confirmed that he is currently in Coma.