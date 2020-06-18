0 comments

Ajimobi:Media Aide Debunks Death Rumours, Ex-Governor In Coma, Family Confirms

by on June 18, 2020
 

Growing interest over the health of former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi after claims of his death went viral on social media.

Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo said: ” A source who has never failed me in six years of knowing him has just told me the death, in Lagos today of Abiola Ajimobi”.

However, a former special adviser, Bolaji Tunji told well wishes to ” disregard all rumours, just rumours. In all we remain prayerful”.

READ  Results of Delta State's Local Government Elections

He also announced that he contacted Ajimobi’s family and they have confirmed he is still alive.

Meanwhile, other talks making rounds on the ex-governor’s health is that a family source confirmed that he is currently in Coma.

Breaking News, Covid-19 Update


William Ukpe


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 