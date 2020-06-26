“Ajimobi’s Death Fills Me With Grief”– Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed condolences towards the death of Senator and former National Acting Chairman of the APC, Abiola Ajimobi.

Ajimobi died yesterday after days of speculations concerning his critical Covid19 related condition.

Sanwo-Olu described the late Ajimobi as “a leader who served the people of Oyo State and Nigeria with passion and a total commitment to progressive ideals”.

The Lagos State Governor said:

“The news of the death of Senator Abiola Ajimobi fills me with grief. He died at a time his leadership and experience as an astute administrator is needed.

“He was a leader who served the people of Oyo State and Nigeria with passion and a total commitment to progressive ideals.

I commiserate with his wife, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, his children and other associates. My heart and prayers are with you all at this period of your grief. May Allah grant his soul eternal rest and preserve a place for him in Aljanah firdaus”.