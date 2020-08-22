Akeredolu Commends Residents For Peaceful Conduct During LG Election

The governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu has commended the conducts of residents during the Local Government, LG, elections in the state.



The process of the election began Saturday morning and will allow all residents who have been duly registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the opportunity to cast their votes to elect a Chairman that will man the affairs of each local government in the state.

Akeredolu was reported to have cast his vote in his home town at Ward 5, Unit 6 Ijebu Owo at 10.44 am.

The governor despite commending the turn out of residents during the election is hopeful that the electorates will do better during the governorship elections in November.



He said, “It is imperative by the constitution that we have democratically elected government at all level.

“What we are doing is not extraordinary, but it is constitutional and I am one of those that want it.

” By the grace of God, we pray we will come back and these set of elected chairmen and councillors will be the first that will spend their three years completely.

“I have made my case for local government autonomy; since I came in, I have not touched local government money, they do their meetings and share their money,” he said.

He noted the presence of the members of the security outfits in various polling units were ready to carry out their duties whenever necessary.

The governor however lamented the inability of the Ondo state independent Electoral Commission to provide sufficient election materials to some polling units in places like Igoba, Akure North, Ile Oluji/Okeigbo