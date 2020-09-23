Akeredolu Commissions Chocolate Factory In Idanre[PHOTOS]

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, has recently commissioned the Sunshine Chocolate Factory in Alade Idanre, Idanre LGA.

“My best rallies are those that balance governance and politics. Today was no different as we commissioned the Sunshine Chocolate Factory during my campaign stop in Idanre LGA. This would be the 8th industry we’d be commissioning as an administration”, he said Tuesday.

The factory, according to the Ondo Government, is a Public– Private Partnership between Ondo State Government and a United States company, Spagnvola Chocolatiers.

Akeredolu has said it was established for the purpose of job creation and economic development of the state, using cocoa value-chain.

At the Commissioning ceremony, Governor Akeredolu said to make the Sunshine Chocolate Factory productive and sustainably profitable, the factory has been extricated from all forms of political control and influences.

To guarantee constant supply of cocoa beans to the factory which has initial processing capacity of about 28 Metric Tons of Cocoa to 2.8Million of Chocolate, Governor Akeredolu said the Oda Cocoa Plantation which is over 1,744 Hectares has been resuscitated and made functional.

The governor said to consolidate its foothold as the number one cocoa producer in Nigeria, his administration has established a modern cocoa farm at Ijugbere Camp in Ilale, Owo LGA on 8,400Hectatres of land with the capacity to accommodate 2,000 youths.