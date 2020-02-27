Akeredolu’s rule has set Ondo backwards, says PDP

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday said the three-year-old Rotimi Akeredolu-led All Progressives Congress administration had set the state backwards in terms of development.

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, had inaugurated various projects executed by the Akredolu administration in various parts of the state as part of activities to mark the administration’s third anniversary.

But the PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Zadok Akintoye, alleged that the governor failed to keep promises he made to the people of the state.

Akintoye said, “It is noteworthy that within the last three years, the education sector of our economy has been so commercialised that hitherto accessible and low cost education has now been priced beyond the reach of ordinary citizens, thus the low enrolment at our state owned higher institutions and the attendant mass withdrawal of brilliant students who had hoped to achieve academic excellence in their own home state.”

In response, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo, said, “We won’t desecrate our success. It is perhaps preposterous for us to react to the pains of the PDP in form of an assessment.”