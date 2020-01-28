Akeredolu’s second term is certain – Ondo Speaker

Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oloyeloogun, has declared that the second term of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, is sure.

Oloyeloogun said the governor’s achievements in the last three years had earned him love from the people of the state.

He cited Akeredolu’s role in the establishment of the South-West security outfit, Operation Amotekun, as one of the things that had endeared him to the people of the state.

Oloyeloogun spoke at an event organised by a pro-Akeredolu group, the Democratic Peace Movement for Aketi 2020, in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Monday.

Represented by a former Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Samuel Aderoboye, the Ondo Speaker said Akeredolu had performed well in every sector of the state.

“The role he played in the establishment of Operation Amotekun is a plus for him to secure second term in office. The people of the state love him. He is a man of integrity,” he said.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, said Akeredolu’s achievements had already earned him a second term.

The coordinator of the group, Prof Olu Aboluwoye, said Akeredolu was committed to moving the state forward, calling on the people to support him for second term to enable him to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.