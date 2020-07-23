Akpabio Writes Lawmakers, Says He Was Misunderstood

Minster of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has written to the House of Representatives explaining that his previous assertion on lawmakers having a larger share of contracts in the NDDC was misunderstood.

The Minister’s Letter was read shortly after the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced that he had asked the Clerk of the House to engage the services of legal counsel, and instruct them to initiate a criminal complaint of perjury against the Minister.

Akpabio had during an investigative hearing to probe alleged corruption in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, at the House of Representatives accused lawmakers of being the biggest beneficiaries of contracts in the NDDC.

However Akpabio in his letter claimed that the 60 percent he was talking about was as to the nature of projects in NDDC, not 60 percent as to contracts awarded to lawmakers.

According to him, he particularly spoke about contracts awarded by the NDDC which had not been paid for and some of which are part of the constituency projects of the lawmakers.

He appealed to the Speaker to help explain same to the lawmakers who had seem to misunderstand his explanation on the said day.