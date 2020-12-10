Akufo-Addo Reelected Ghana’s President

By Seun Adeuyi

The Ghanaian electoral commission has declared incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo the winner of the country’s presidential election.

Akufo-Addo, 76 from the center-right New Patriotic Party (NPP) defeated his closest challenger and predecessor John Dramani Mahama of the center-left National Democratic Congress (NDC) by polling 6,730,413 votes (51.59%). In accordance with the Ghanaian constitution, it is expected that this will be his second and final term in office.

Mahama, got 6,240,889 votes (47.36%). While Akufo-Addo won in eight of the 16 regions, Mahama won in the other eight.

No fewer than 13 million ballots were cast out of a total electorate of 17 million and across 38,000 polling stations throughout the country. Also, voters chose 275 lawmakers for the national parliament.

The electoral commission took several days to tally up the votes and had urged for patience while they were “working around the clock.”