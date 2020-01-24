Akwa Ibom Assembly Re Run, PDP accuses Akpabio of re-enacting operation Warsaw

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has accused the former Governor of the state and now Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio of planning to re enact operation Warsaw as witnessed in the state in the 2019 general elections.

The Party said this on Friday in a press conference read by the National Legal Adviser and Chairman of the Essien Udim re run elections committee, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem.

According to Enoidem, Senator Akpabio has not only concluded plans to re enact the popular inglorious Warsaw invasion cum destruction on Essien Udim and the people of Akwa Ibom State, he has also marked some prominent members of the PDP for arrest and tuture on trump up charges in his bid to capture the LGA for his Party, the APC.

Recall that, on February 23 and March 9, 2019, Sen. Akpabio, unleashed unprecedented violent on essien Udim and that infamous expedition was very glaring that the Court of Appeal described the elections that took place there with the worst adjectives ever used in a judgement of a court.

Enoidem said that, though Sen. Akpabio has conceded defeat on the Senatorial ticket, he is determined to massively rig the Saturday re-run elections in aid of his party’s candidates for the House of Reps and House of Assembly just to deceive the world that APC is popular in Essien Udim‬

According to him, in order to achieve this ignoble objectives, Senator Akpabio has procured the services of DIG Michael Igbizi who flew on the same Ibom Air flight with him yesterday. His intention is to reenact the roles played by AIG Musa Kimo during the last elections in 2019 ‬

On those marked for the said arrest and torture, Enoidem listed the following prominent members of the PDP in Essien Udim: Chief M.A Afangideh, Sir Emem Akpabio, Prince Akpabio, Chief E.E.P Umanah, Hon. Nsini Umanah, Hon. Anthony Luke, Hon. Sunyiekekere Inokon, Barr Okpokpo, etc ‬

In addition, Enoidem accused Senator Akpabio and the APC in Akwa Ibom of planning to import armed thugs, referred to by them as ‘walking stick contractors’ from Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Bayelsa State with some fake soldiers and policemen enroute Essien Udim.

He said the armed thugs, the fake policemen and army will be working under the operational command of CSP Idorenyin Akpabio, a nephew of Senator Godswill Akpabio, who is currently in charge of Operation Puff Ada in Akwa Ibom State. ‬

To this end, the Party invites all observer groups and the international community to come and witness the elections in Essien Udim on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He advised those invited to come with sophisticated gadgets with simultaneous recording and transmitting devices as they tour the various units.‬

Finally, he called on the the Inspector General of Police to call to order DIG Mike Igbizi, who is famed for unprofessional anti democratic electoral assistance to the APC as evident in Kano rerun and the recent governorship election in Bayelsa State.