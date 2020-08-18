Akwa Ibom Govt Reopens Livestock Markets, Urges Adherence To #COVID19 Guidelines

Livestock markets that was previously closed in Akwa Ibom, as a result of commercial activities, has been recently reopened by Government in the State.

This disclosure was confirmed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, on Tuesday.

A concensus was reached by the state government and owners of livestock businesses for the reopening of the market on basis that they are to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines as directed by health agencies.

The Governor, Udom Emmanuel who before now directed for closure of the market, following outbreak of the COVID-19 virus; gave the confirmation to reopen on advice that social distancing be maintained in the market.

“Livestock dealers, and the generality of the public, should observe strictly to protocols issued by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Government and World Health Organization (WHO)”, he stated.

He further advised for the provision of proper waste disposal in the market, as well as the adherence to regular use of face mask by dealers and customers.