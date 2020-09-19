Akwa Ibom Govt Says Secondary Schools Will Reopen September 28

Secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State are finally set to reopen after being shut down for months following outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This revelation was made known in a statement signed recently by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong.

He stated in the statement that private secondary schools in the state have also been directed to by September 21 resume academic activities.

Resumption processes are also to be embarked upon by primary schools, and the resumption is meant for just primary six pupils only; on same September 21 so as to get them set for the common entrance examinations.

The Commissioner stated that the state University will also commence resumption process September 21, 2020, while Afaha Nsit college of education will resume September 21.

Also, the Akwa Ibom state Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua will reopen on October 5, 2020.

The schools as they resume would set up strategies that will protect the lives of students and the lecturers. They would also on regular basis, implement COVID-19 safety protocol as directed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He further confirmed that to limit the spread and contain possibly the COVID-19 spread, the state government has provided face masks for all pupils that will partake in the common entrance examination.