Akwa Ibom PDP Boss, Ekpenyong Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

By Onwuka Gerald
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Akwa Ibom State chapter, Mr. Udo Ekpenyong has died from COVID-19 complications.
The news was disclosed by a family source, who stated that he died early hours of Tuesday in Uyo due to COVID-19 complications.
The late Chairman and ex-Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftain Affairs in the State was elected as the PDP State Chairman less than one year ago.
The incident will be the second prominent Akwa Ibom personality that died due to complications suffered from COVID-19 pandemic. The first was an ex-military governor of the state, Idongesit Nkanga who died from same virus on the 24th December, 2020.