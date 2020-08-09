Al-Qaeda, Isis Alert: NDC Charges Niger Delta Governors To Establish Security Outfits

Responding to warning gave by the United States of America (USA) to Nigeria about ISIS and Al-Qaeda’s planned invading of Southern Nigeria, the Acting Spokesman of the Niger Delta Congress (NDC), Adokiye Oyagiri has urged Niger Delta governors, South-South to not neglect the warning, but should instead setup personal security unit.

He said that the congress is very much surprised of how inactive the political setup of the country was, as killers continues sauntering freely and leaving corpses in their wake in the Southern part of Kaduna State.

According to him, the congress is well aware of the looming threat as warned by the United States on plans made by terrorist groups in encroaching Southern Nigeria.

There are believable reports about the already presence of secretly hidden terrorists in Port Harcourt and Delta state, adding that in spite of the forgoing development, the political setup in the region seems dormant as they continue slacking in protecting lives of people in the region.

“The group is however calling on all state governors of the six states in Niger Delta, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers to with immediacy organize and put in place strong security outfit to counter the expected attacks and in the process, keep the people safe.

“Depending on already failed security agencies of the country would be unwise, saying that the government are focused solely on political conquest and dominance, not lives of the people. We believe there is a link connecting these terrorist groups, which why the time to act is now and not later”, he added.