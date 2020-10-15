AlausaProtest: Identity Of One Of The Thugs In Alausa Attacks Revealed

A twitter user has identified one of the thugs seen in some of the photos from protesters showing how they were attacked by these fellow in Alausa, Lagos State.

The twitter user who tweets with the name @Duke_CBE posted his pictures on his twitter handle.

He tweeted “We’ve found Him, his name is Adagun Osha, He’s one of the thugs that attacked in #AlausaProtest RT MORE AGGRESSIVELY!!”

Anonymous Jack Mesut James Nwafor Adamu MC Oluomo COVID-19 Baba Alado Lagos State Mushin Buratai LASG NURTW Obasa Army Davies Falz Government pic.twitter.com/jglMmP2yk8 — The Duke 👑 (@Duke_CBE) October 15, 2020