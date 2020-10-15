0 comments

#AlausaProtest: Identity Of One Of The Thugs In Alausa Attacks Revealed

by on October 15, 2020
 

A twitter user has identified one of the thugs seen in some of the photos from protesters showing how they were attacked by these fellow in Alausa, Lagos State.

The twitter user who tweets with the name @Duke_CBE posted his pictures on his twitter handle.

He tweeted “We’ve found Him, his name is Adagun Osha, He’s one of the thugs that attacked in #AlausaProtest RT MORE AGGRESSIVELY!!”

Breaking News


Grace Udofia


