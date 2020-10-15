0 comments

#AlausaProtest: Thugs Attack EndSars Protesters In Alausa

by on October 15, 2020
 

Armed thugs have attacked EndSars Protesters in the Alausa area of Lagos states.

Some protesters who posted pictures on social media quoting number plates of the vehicles the thugs highlighted from, accused the popular chairman of Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, MC Olouma and one Baba Alado of sponsoring the attacks.

Some posted pictures of evidence showing how police stood by and watched as thugs unleashed mayhem on the protesters.

Some tweets below;

https://twitter.com/mrmarcaronni/status/1316679051948494848?s=19

Some photos below;

Grace Udofia


