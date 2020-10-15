AlausaProtest: Thugs Attack EndSars Protesters In Alausa

Armed thugs have attacked EndSars Protesters in the Alausa area of Lagos states.

Some protesters who posted pictures on social media quoting number plates of the vehicles the thugs highlighted from, accused the popular chairman of Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, MC Olouma and one Baba Alado of sponsoring the attacks.

Some posted pictures of evidence showing how police stood by and watched as thugs unleashed mayhem on the protesters.

Some tweets below;

UPDATE: Protesters managed to copy one of the Lagos State owned BRT bus' serial number; s/n 240171 that MC Oluomo and Baba Alado thugs arrived with at Alausa.



Please RT AGGRESSIVELY for awareness! 📣📢#AlausaProtest #EndSARS #EndSWAT #Anonymous — Aisha Yesufu (@Aisha_yesuf) October 15, 2020

Shey those thugs no dey experience police brutality ni? how much did they pay you that you will now be attacking protesters that’s fighting for better nigeria? If u can’t join them don’t stop them. As a Marlian we don’t support police brutality #AlausaProtest — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 15, 2020

One of their numerous thugs , pls we need help from our allies, partners, concerned countries. @LewisHamilton @wizkid. If the bastard dey stay any of una area no dey scared to inform the right people .. make them carry him mama..#AlausaProtest #EndSWAT #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/0Yw8LXkXWJ — #ENDSWAT #EnDSARS (@blackboyleague) October 15, 2020

I heard MC Oluomo has deployed thugs to disrupt #AlausaProtest. This is the evil Tinubu has caused. After #EndSWAT we'll move to End NURTW. Rubbish & ingredient. — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) October 15, 2020

People @ #AlausaProtest no weapon against you or your family shall prosper , God almighty will protect and guide you. #EndSWAT



MC oloumo , Baba Alado or Adamu can't stand in our way . — Twins (@jeyleekrane) October 15, 2020

Evidence of the Nigerian Police standing by and doing nothing while thugs attacked peaceful protesters.



They were even protecting the thugs.



Please RT for the world to see what MC Oluomo, Baba Alado and the govt are doing to us.#AlausaProtest #EndSWAT #EndSarsNow #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/hq0yHi5Xam — Mr Macaroni (@mr_macaronii) October 15, 2020

The face of one of the hoodlums that came to disrupt our peace.

–

Mark his faceee!

Report with any useful info about him if you can!!!

He’s one of MC Oluomo boys!!!



#AlausaProtest #mcoluomo #EndSwat pic.twitter.com/gnj17QhNvT — Mista Olamilekan IG (@lammylekzy) October 15, 2020

