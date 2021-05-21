ALERT | Boko Haram Planning to Attack Strategic Locations in Abuja, Jos – Police

Usman Baba, the Acting Inspector General of Police has disclosed that members of Boko Haram were planning to carry out an attack on Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory and Jos, the Plateau State capital.

In a memo sighted by The Breaking Times, the attacks would be coordinated by Muhammad Sani, a Boko Haram commander, domiciled in Sambisa Forest and his deputy, Suleiman, hibernating around Lawan Musa Zango, Gashua, Yobe State.

These revelations were contained in a circular dated May 19, 2021, and signed by his Principal Staff Officer, Idowu Owohunwa, an acting CP.

It read, “Intelligence report at the disposal of the Inspector-General of Police has uncovered plans by Boko Haram terrorists to attack major cities in the country, particularly in Jos, Plateau and the FCT, Abuja.

“The proposed attacks would be coordinated by the duo of Muhammad Sani, a Boko Haram commander, domiciled in Sambisa Forest and his deputy, Suleiman, hibernating around Lawan Musa Zango, Gashua, Yobe State.

“In light of the above, it is the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you review your security architecture across all critical government infrastructures and police facilities in your jurisdiction with a view to checkmating the dastardly plans of these marauding terrorists.

“Accept the assurances of my warmest regards, please.”