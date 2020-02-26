Algeria announces its first case of Coronavirus

There is a new case of Coronavirus in Africa following the Algerian Health Ministry announcement of a confirmed case of the deadly disease in the country.

Algeria’s Minister of Health, Shamsuddin Shitor revealed that they were able to detect the flu-like virus due to the vigilance system adopted at all land, air and maritime entry points to the country.

He disclosed that an Italian man who arrived the North African country on February 17 has been placed in isolation, as he urged Algerians to be careful of the information they share online.

Shitor said;

“One case was confirmed positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), out of two suspected cases (both) of Italian nationality. “

This is coming few days after a man who was placed in isolation at an Egyptian hospital over fears of the deadly disease,tested negative after medical tests were carried out.

Northern Italy which is also home to many Algerians, has recorded spiked coronavirus cases and 11 deaths so far. The virus which broke out in Chinese City of Wuhan has now infected more than 80,000 globally, killing at least 2,700.

