Aliko Dangote Backs Okonjo-Iweala For WTO Top Job

Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has endorsed a former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to clinch the post of Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The third phase of the selection process for the next Director-General will begin September 7.

The Dangote Group Chairman canvassed votes for Okonjo-Iweala, with less than a week to commencement.

The business mogul who declared his position via Twitter on Tuesday, said, “In these challenging times @WTO needs the renowned skills and tested experience of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala @NOIweala to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade.”

In these challenging times @WTO needs the renowned skills and tested experience of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala @NOIweala to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade.(1/2) — Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) September 1, 2020

“A vote for her by all is a step in the right direction. I fully endorse the candidature of @NOIweala to lead @WTO.”

A vote for her by all is a step in the right direction. I fully endorse the candidature of @NOIweala to lead @WTO.(2/2) — Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) September 1, 2020

In response, Okonjo-Iweala thanked Dangote for his support saying, “Thank you Aliko my Brother for these wonderful words. As a globally acclaimed Businessman your knowledge about WTO and your confidence in my ability to serve is much appreciated.”

Thank you Aliko my Brother for these wonderful words. As a globally acclaimed Businessman your knowledge about WTO and your confidence in my ability to serve is much appreciated. https://t.co/prrKqfSq2P — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) September 1, 2020

Also from Africa are Amina Mohamed (Kenya) and Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh (Egypt).

Others are Liam Fox (United Kingdom), Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri (Saudi Arabia), Jesús Seade Kuri (Mexico), Yoo Myung-hee (Republic of Korea), and Tudor Ulianovschi (Moldova).