Aliko Dangote Foundation Donates 4 Ambulances To Support #COVID19 Response Activities In Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), yesterday, announced that it received 4 ambulances from the Aliko Dangote Foundation to support COVID19 response activities in Lagos.
“Grateful for collective efforts demonstrated by the government & private sector in response to this outbreak,” the NCDC said in a tweet via its twitter handle.
97 cases and 1 death have so far been confirmed by the NCDC.
See breakdown below:
Lagos- 59
FCT- 16
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 7
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 1
