Aliko Dangote Foundation Donates 4 Ambulances To Support #COVID19 Response Activities In Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), yesterday, announced that it received 4 ambulances from the Aliko Dangote Foundation to support COVID19 response activities in Lagos.

“Grateful for collective efforts demonstrated by the government & private sector in response to this outbreak,” the NCDC said in a tweet via its twitter handle.

Today we received 4 ambulances from @AlikoDangoteFdn to support #COVID19 response activities in Lagos, led by @LSMOH



Grateful for collective efforts demonstrated by the government & private sector in response to this outbreak#TakeResponsibility#COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/tFhpdVJsa9 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 28, 2020

97 cases and 1 death have so far been confirmed by the NCDC.

See breakdown below:

Lagos- 59

FCT- 16

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 7

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 1