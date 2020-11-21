All Nine Abducted Police Officers Have Been Rescued — Force PRO

By Idowu Maryam

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Friday said the nine police officers abducted between Kankara town and Sheme in Katsina State on November 8, have been rescued.

In the report leading the event that led to the police officers abduction, Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba said, “the commercial night bus they were travelling in came was attacked by well equiped armed men, who were dressed in Military uniforms, who happened to be bandits.”

Mba said, “The officers, all Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), were on their way to Gusau in Zamfara State from Maiduguri

“Two of the officers are currently receiving medical attention in a hospital, while the remaining seven are being questioned.

“immediately the kidnapping took place, immediate operations were enforced to locate and rescue the officers“Thus, the delay in commenting on the tragic incident was a deliberate decision to protecting the integrity and confidentiality of the rescue operation and to safely rescue the officers.

“It is also important to state that preliminary investigation has shown that the attack on the vehicle was an opportunistic crime as the officers were all travelling in mufti, unarmed and alongside other private citizens in the commercial vehicle.

He added that “The total number of officers involved in the incident is nine (9) and not twelve (12),which was previously reported wrongly in some media outlets. And Follow-up investigation into the incident is still ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has reassured Nigerians that the Force is working efficiently to ensure an improved safety and vivid presence of police personnel on our highways as festive season approaches.”