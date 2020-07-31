All Secondary School Teachers To Resume August 3 – Ogun State Govt

In line with the ongoing preparation for the West African Senior Secondary Schools Examination (WASSCE), that is expected to start August 17, the Ogun State Government has issued directives to secondary school teachers in the state to resume Monday, August 3.

Giving confirmation to the directives, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo stated that every protocol provided by the government towards the student’s resumption, were to be strictly adhered to by various school administrators.

Quoting Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Soyombo stated that the essence was to grant teachers the opportunity of working with their respective principals, prior to the student’s resumption on August 4.

“The instruction, was to also mobilize the teachers in private and public schools to assist in proliferating materials made available by the state government for the examinations”, he said.

He called on all stakeholders to cooperate extensively with government of the state to ensure that students returns safely to their schools.

“The government hereby is informing the general public that all Senior Secondary School Three Students in private and public schools will resume school on August 4 to get set for revision classes ahead of the WASSCE Examination. The revision classes is meant to cover for the gap in knowledge while they were at home”, he noted.