All States Will Receive N100 Million To Enhance #COVID19 Response Activities”– Ministry Of Health

The Honorable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire during the PTF COVID-19 media briefing on Thursday, stated that the Ministry will continue to do everything possible to ensure that citizens get the best of treatment, and are well taken care of in treatment centres.

“All states of the Federation, including the FCT are receiving support for COVID-19 response, through the Regional Diseases Surveillance Enhancement (REDISSE) Project”, he said.

Ehanire further said all the Federation’s states will be receiving NGN100 million to enhance “high impact priority response activities”.

Meanwhile, The NIPRD(Nigeria’s institute for Indigenous Research and Pharmaceutical Development) has shared its final report on the evaluation of the COVID Organics from Madagascar.

The initial report showed that it’s main ingredient is the same as Artemisia anua”. While, according to the institute, the preparation at high doses showed activity in reducing the frequency of cough, it did not show any evidence that it has real curative properties against COVID-19.

“However we shall continue to support all genuine efforts towards finding local COVID-19 cures”, Ehanire said.

“We continue to work with NCDC to activate molecular diagnostic labs for COVID-19 test.

I must commend persons of influence in society, who tested positive for COVID-19 and came out publicly to declare it & entrust themselves to prescribed treatment”, he continued.

The Health Minister further said the ThisDay Dome Isolation centre, launched earlier in the year has started admitting COVID-19 cases.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had inaugurated ThisDay Dome in Abuja as an isolation centre on the 12th of May. The facility was donated by Nduka Obaigbena, to support the fight against COVID-19. The project was handled in collaboration with Sahara Foundation, an arm of Sahara Group.

“It is the most comprehensive of our treatment centers, fully equipped to treat mild, severe and even critical COVID-19 cases. It has ventilators, oxygen concentrators & dialysis machines”, Ehanire said.

“As we approach Sallah and the time of prayers, I join all to wish our Muslim brethren well anf urge them not to forget the precautions that have been put in place to reduce the risks of #COVID19 transmission”.