Alleged 700m Fraud: “Ize-Iyamu’s Subsidized Protest Can’t Distract Edolites,” Says Osagie

The All Progressives Candidate have been advised by the Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, to go clear his name in court and stop planning protests that will disrupt public’s peace.

According to Mr. Osagie, “it is quite absurd and appalling that on a day where Ize-Iyamu is expected to appear in court, after his futile attempt in the past to forestall proceedings, he yet surfaces another claim of a 20billion naira debt that was never proposed, and same time paying people to protest in premises of the court.

“The information about a 20billion naira debt proposal by the government of Edo is merely a hoax, as it is merely an attempt to take pressure from his shoulders over his alleged 700 million fraud allegation.”

“It is also clear that the people of Edo will hardly be swayed by such claim, as it is further clear to them that it is simply an attempt to disturb actual happenings. The people are as focused as ever and wants the law to take proceedings over the situation,” he stated.

“We at PDP, are not ignorant of the assertion that states, unless proven guilty, that a person remains innocent; our only concern therefore is the hesitant and so far futile tactics by him to delay further events that is supposed to eventually present him before the judge, that is our only concern”, he concluded.