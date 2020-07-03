Alleged Botched Surgery: Dr Anu Of MedContour Arrested, Charged To Court

The owner of cosmetic surgery outfit in Lagos, MedContour, Dr. Anu Felix has been arrested and charged to court by the Federal Government.

Nigerian journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, who took to micro-blogging platform to reveal this, also added that Dr Anu was arrested on Wednesday, July 1st.

Police brought her in around 11.33am.



Among the allegations against her is that a failed cosmetic surgery by her led to the death of one Mrs. Nneka Miriam Barbra Onwuzuligbo.



She is also charged with failiure to comply with a summons by the FCCPC Nigeria.

Meanwhile, there were complaints from some clients of the clinic including that of social media influencer, Omotola Taiwo.

Recall that the clinic was sealed by Federal Competitive and Consumer Protective Commission (FCCPC) in May, following Omotola’s complaint about a daily cosmetic surgery that almost took her life.

According to the FCCPC, there was sufficient probable cause to inquire into the consumer protection aspects of the representations and services of Med Contour and its operatives.