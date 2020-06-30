Alleged Bribery: Court Moves To Revoke Shehu Sani’s Bail

Ex-Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, on Monday failed to appear in court following his prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for alleged bribery and fraud.

Justice I. E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, however, threatened to revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date.

Recall that the Federal High Court in Abuja had in January granted him bail in the sum of N10m.

The EFCC is prosecuting Shehu Sani on two-count criminal charges, bordering on name-dropping and obtaining the sum of USD25,000.00 (Twenty five Thousand United States Dollars) from Alhaji Sani Dauda of ASD Motors, Kaduna under a false pretence that he would use the sum to bribe the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to shield Dauda from EFCC’s investigation and prompt the Commission to arrest and prosecute one Abubakar Musa who has an issue with Dauda.

At the resumed trial on Monday, defence counsel, A. A. Ibrahim SAN informed the court that the defendant was not in court because his neighbour just died of COVID-19, following which the Kaduna State Government placed a movement restriction in the area.

He said: “My Lord, the defendant is unavoidably absent in court today because one of his neighbours died of COVID-19, and the government of Kaduna State placed a restriction of movement in the area, hence making him absent. In the circumstance, we are pleading with the court to give us a date.”

Prosecuting counsel, Abba Mohammed, who objected to the motion for adjournment informed the court that he had two witnesses in court and one of them came from the same Kaduna Shehu Sani complained about.

Justice Ekwo thereafter adjourned the case till July 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2020 for continuation of trial.