Alleged Diversion Of N9bn: EFCC Quizzes Ex- Kwara Gov, Abdulfatah Ahmed

The immediate past Kwara Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has been quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over alleged diversion of N9billion.

Ahmed is currently being grilled by a crack team of operatives at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi Abuja, according to sources at the anti-graft agency.

The former Kwara governor was said to have arrived the EFCC headquarters around 10am on Monday to honour an invitation by the agency.

One of the sources was quoted as saying: “And for the past seven hours, he has been in the interrogation room, writing statements.

“Though details of the case are still sketchy as of press time, I think it is connected to how funds to the tune of about N9billion were diverted from the coffers of Kwara State Government during his tenure as Governor of Kwara state between 2011 and 2019.

“He is also expected to account for his time as Commissioner for Finance in the administration of Bukola Saraki, a former President of the Senate.”

Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, confirmed the former Governor responded to the commission’s invitation.

However, Uwujaren didn’t offer further details when asked.