Alleged Fraud: Hushpuppi Has A Case To Answer, Says EFCC

Instagram celebrity, Ramoni Igbalode better known as Hushpuppi is being investigated by the The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged cyber crimes, the agency has said.

Hushpuppi was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates in connection with a $35m ventilator scam.

His case has been referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution and is currently being questioned by prosecutors at the Bur Dubai section, a local newspaper in UAE reported.

The Nigerian anti-crime body stated this in a tweet on its official handle on Thursday where it explained that the agency has “grisly details of his money laundering transactions.”

The commission said: “Nigerian most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, alias Ray hushpuppy, recently arrested by the International Police(Interpol) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI), has considerable cases of cyber crimes being investigated by the EFCC.

“The Commission is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cyber criminals facing trial in Nigeria.”

The EFCC said it is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in tracing victims of Hushpuppi’s alleged fraudulent transactions.

“Local cyber criminals with money laundering networks with him, are also being investigated,” the agency explained.

