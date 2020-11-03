Alleged killings In Oyigbo To Divert Attention From IPOB’s Crime, Says Governor Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has dismissed allegation that he ordered the army to kill Igbo people in Oyigbo, describing it as a “politically-motivated falsehood.”

In a Tv programme on Monday in Port Harcourt, Wike said the curfew was imposed to restore calm after IPOB’s attack.

“The narrative that the Igbo were being killed by the military was intended to shift attention from the despicable activities of IPOB in Oyigbo,” the governor said.

He also lamented IPOB’s effrontery to rename a local government in the state and hoist its flag in a public school in Komkom town.

The governor said the state government had no regret against its stance on IPOB, which he said, had already been designated a terrorist organisation by the Federal Government.

He said even the South-East governors had never supported the group and wondered why a governor from the Niger-Delta should tolerate it.

According to him, security agencies, during a search of some residents in Oyigbo, saw shrines with IPOB flags and Nnamdi Kanu’s photographs.

He maintained that if IPOB was allowed to operate from Oyigbo, they would soon overrun the state.