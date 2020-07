Alleged N700m Fraud: Ize-Iyamu Appears In Court Today

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, is billed to appear in Court on Tuesday July 14.

Ize-Iyamu is to face the 8-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N700m preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A Federal High Court in Benin City, had on Tuesday, July 2, adjourned the matter to July 14, 2020 due to the absence of the lead defendant, Ize-Iyamu, who was said to be indisposed.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Mohammed Garba, had earlier validated the charges against Ize-Iyamu.

Ize-Iyamu is the first defendant in the suit No. FHC/BE21C/ 2016 filed by the EFCC, accusing the defendants of conspiring among themselves to commit the offence in March 2015, alleging that they took possession and control of the funds without any contract award.

The judge rejected the oral request for a prolonged adjournment of the case by the Counsel to Ize-Iyamu, who argued that his client will not disobey the order of the court.

Justice Garba stated that the last time somebody was here, he (the judge) made an order for the accused person to appear in court or face arrest.

The accused persons, including former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Lucky Imasuen, Mr. Efe Erimuoghae-Anthony, and others are facing an eight-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N700 million meant to prosecute the 2015 general elections.