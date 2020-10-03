Alleged Price Hike: Prosecution Of 4 Abuja Stores Continues

Prosecution of Faxx Stores, H-Medix, Ebeano Supermarket & Bakan Gizo Pharmacy by Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) over alleged price gouging continued yesterday at the Federal High Court Abuja.

The FCCPC in a tweet said defendants in H-Medix and Faxx admitted to bail, while Ebeano is expected to apply properly and Bakan-Gizo is to be arraigned.

The tweet also revealed that Babatunde Irukera, Chief Executive Officer of FCCPC led the trial.

BREAKINGTIMES recalls that at the first sitting, relevant arguments on jurisdiction were resolved, and the Court proceeded with case against the defendants.

Irukera explained that the charges were vital to deter the outrageous increase in gouging.

Prosecution of H-Medix, Faxx Stores, Ebeano Supermarket & Bakan Gizo Pharmacy by FCCPC over alleged price gouging continued today at FHC Abuja.



Defs in H-Medix & Faxx admitted to bail, Ebeano to apply properly & Bakan-Gizo to be arraigned.



Tunde Irukera, CEO, FCCPC led trial. pic.twitter.com/CKDxRGl1Kn — FCCPC Nigeria (@fccpcnigeria) October 2, 2020