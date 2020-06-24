Alleged Rape: D’Banj’s Accuser, Seyitan Files Criminal Complaint [FULL STATEMEMT]

Two years ago, Ms Seyitan Babatayo, alleged that Nigerian singer, D’banj raped her in a hotel room.

She has now made a criminal complaint to the police.

According to her, D’banj, whose full name is Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo barged into her hotel room on 30 December 2018.

“D’banj gained access into my hotel room at past midnight while I was asleep. He violated and raped me,” she said.

Seyitan, in a press statement, said she filed the criminal complaint at the Gender Desk of Lagos Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja on 22 June.

She said the complaint was filed after she tried unsuccessfully to lodge same at the Bar Beach Police Station in Victoria Island on 6 June.

Seyitan said the attempt was thwarted by a police officer.

She spoke about her ordeal on 16 June, when she was arrested by four police officers and detained in a cell for 48 hours, like a criminal at Harold Sodipo Police Station in Ikeja.

See her statement below: