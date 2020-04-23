Alleged SARS Officers Refusing to Identify Themselves Arrest Abuja Residents —Says Their Gun is Their Identification
Alleged SARS Officers stormed an Estate in the Gwarimpa parts of Abuja and illegally arrested 2 residents without showing Permits.
A twitter user who apparently lives in the same estate reported this situation and shared a picture on in twitter handle, @udoilo tweeted:
“SARS officers stormed my Estate this afternoon to arrest two residents on a ground of a petition that they refused to disclose. They refused to identify themselves stating that their gun is their identification @PoliceNG @NhrcTweets”
This incident happened in Queen’s Estate Gwarimpa extension, Abuja. Ever since the covid-19 lockdown started, 18 Nigerians have been killed by security forces.