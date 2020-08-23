Alleged Serial Killer In Oyo Re-arrested By The Police

Oyo State Police Command has recently re-arrested the suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe few weeks after he escaped from custody.

Recall that Shodipe was before now, arrested and at the same time escaped captivity from the Oyo Police Command. They have however recaptured the serial killer.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Fadeyi Olugbenga who confirmed date of the suspect’s escape as 11th of August, said the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu was charged to begin investigation by the state House of Assembly into the escape of Shodipe in Akinleye Local Government Area of the state.

“The Youths in the area also made known their griefs in relation to the killer’s escape as they marched to the police headquarters in Eleye to make known their plights.

The Inspector General of police immediately began man hunt for the killer, as he deployed several investigative units to compliment the efforts of the police officials.

Also N500,000 was announced to be given to any person that will provide data on the re-arrest of Shodipe by the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu.