Allow Service Chiefs To Go, Senate Tells Buhari

By Adejumo Enock

The Senate has resolved to compel the President of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari to sack his Service Chiefs.

The Upper House on Tuesday in a motion moved by Senator Kashim Shettima, sequel to the death of 42 dead Borno State rice farmers by Boko Haram over the weekend said that the incident has revealed how clueless the Security Chiefs are.

Supporting Senator Shettima’s motion, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele said, “for me, the resolution that I will like to re-emphasise is that it is time for Mr. President to allow our Service Chiefs to go.”

The service chiefs were long accused of corruption and incompetence in the face of worsening insecurity.

The Senators further described comments on the slain farmers by the Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu as ‘highly irresponsible’

On the same development, the Upper House also demands compensation for families of rice farmers who were killed in Zarbamari, Borno State.

The Senate urged the President to review the country’s security situation so as to curb insecurity across the country, adding that Buhari should put mechanisms in place to foster transparency in the procurement of security hardware.