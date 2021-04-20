Allow States to Develop Resources, Pay Royalty – Wike Begs FG

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State on Monday urged the Federal Government to allowed states to develop and operate their respective minerals and pay royalty to the central government.

Wike made the call when Mr Uchechukwu Ogah, the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

He said the call became pertinent because the federal government which unilaterally controls the country’s rich mineral endowment has failed to translate the mineral wealth into overall economic development.

The Governor maintained that in order for the country to benefit from its vast mineral endowment, the federal government should concentrate on the formulation of policies that will facilitate an improvement in the governance of the mining sector to improve social welfare of the citizens.

“The federal government is carrying so much load that they are not supposed to carry, allow states to develop these minerals and pay royalty to the federal government, that is the way it’s supposed to be,” Wike said.

He urged the Minister to push for reforms that will enable States and Local governments take charge of the mining of solid minerals in their domains and then pay tax to the federal government.

“It is very important for people to know that part of the problem in this country is that everybody is depending on oil, when we are also supposed to look at other minerals.

“Minerals play a great role in terms of raising revenue for any country, so our overemphasis on oil has reduced our impact on other minerals.”

Wike noted “if the country fully harness the gold deposit in Zamfara as well as other minerals in other states of the federation, the country will make a lot of revenue from these minerals that can accelerate development.

Wike lamented that despite the possibility of the Ajaokuta Steel Company project generating huge revenues for the country and creating not less than 3,000 jobs, the federal government, for political reasons, have failed to actualise the country’s aspiration to become a major player in the global steel industry.

He declared that the Rivers State government is prepared to collaborate with the federal government to develop the mineral sector of the country.

Wike advised the federal government to shun “playing politics with issues of economic development” and strive to entrench the ideals of good governance in the country.

Responding, the Minister told the Governor that he is in the State to share with him the vision and policy focus of the Federal Government for the development of the nation’s solid mineral resources.

Ogah stated that his visit is to solicit for the support and partnership of the state government in ensuring the orderly and efficient exploitation of huge deposits of silica sand, glass sand and clay which are in the state for construction purposes and glass manufacture.

“In addition, permit me to also remind you of the abundant sea salt yet to be exploited in Rivers as a state bordering the Atlantic Ocean, which might also be an interesting area for collaborative development,” Ogah said.

He commended the governor for the peerless successes his administration has recorded in matching actions with mission statements of actualizing the aspirations of the good people of Rivers State for a balanced development and enhanced quality of life for the present and future generations through responsive governance guided by the fear of God.

“Your administration has accomplished its mission as seen in the massive infrastructures, cultural integration, provision of essential social amenities and many other legacy projects for the prosperity of Rivers State people and Nigerians living and doing businesses in the State,” he said.