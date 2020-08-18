“Allow The Entertainment Industry Return To Business”– Rapper Falz Pressures FG

High profile entertainer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has bewailed the delay in the reopening of the entertainment industry, calling on the Federal Government to reopen cinemas and showhouses.

Falz, who is the son of Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, in a series of tweets on Monday expressed his dissatisfaction with the continued closure of cinemas, saying:

“The entertainment industry must be allowed to gradually get back in business!

Right now, we don’t see anything but a government that contributes little or nothing to its creative sector and continues to attempt to stifle the sector in every way @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) August 17, 2020

“Let’s start with cinemas reopening with all safety precautions in place!

“Right now, we don’t see anything but a government that contributes little or nothing to its creative sector and continues to attempt to stifle the sector in every way.

“Thousands of people have been left without any way to earn for several months. Let’s not even start to talk about all the videos that have surfaced of political rallies happening, clearly neglecting all safety precautions.

Restaurants have reopened, airlines have been operating, places of worship have also been permitted to reopen”.

Falz’s tweets are coming after Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced August 29 as the reopening date for international flights.

Like most public places, cinemas and other recreational outlets were shut in March as part of Anti-Covid19 measures.

But while some public places like markets, banks, airports, amongst others have been allowed to reopen, cinemas, beaches and other places of relaxation remain closed.